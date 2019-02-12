Schools in Ocean County have announced later openings Tuesday to account for the lingering winter weather conditions after Monday's snow showers. To avoid ice and snow, the following schools have announced delayed openings:
Barnegat Township school district- 2 hour delay
Eagleswood Elementary school- 2 hour delay
Little Egg Harbor School district- 2 hour delay
Long Beach Island consolidated school district- 2 hour delay
Pinelands regional school district- 2 hour delay
Ocean County Vocational Technical School district- 90 minute delay
Stafford Township School District- 2 hour delay
Tuckerton Elementary School- 2 hour delay
Meteorologist Joe Martucci will be hosting a Facebook live at 8 a.m. on Tuesday morning to r…
