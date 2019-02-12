MT SCHOOL SNOW.jpg
Buy Now

Students in Middle Township had a 90-minute delayed start to school Monday after district officials toured township roads following last week’s snowstorm.

Schools in Ocean County have announced later openings Tuesday to account for the lingering winter weather conditions after Monday's snow showers. To avoid ice and snow, the following schools have announced delayed openings:

Barnegat Township school district- 2 hour delay

Eagleswood Elementary school- 2 hour delay

Little Egg Harbor School district- 2 hour delay

Long Beach Island consolidated school district- 2 hour delay

Pinelands regional school district- 2 hour delay

Ocean County Vocational Technical School district- 90 minute delay

Stafford Township School District- 2 hour delay

Tuckerton Elementary School- 2 hour delay

Contact: 609-272-7239

aauble@pressofac.com

Twitter @AublePressofAC

Tags

Staff Writer

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments