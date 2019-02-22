A pair of mostly dry days will fit around a very wet night. Then, strong winds will blow that rain away, possibly with some damage in the process.
ATLANTIC CITY — Concrete blocks, blacktop and bags of lawn trimmings.
Clouds will thicken Saturday morning. A large system will push though the country. The core of the system is in Colorado as the sun rises. However, a long warm front will extend across the country to the East Coast, pushing north.
This will be similar to Monday’s and Wednesday’s systems. However, unlike the last two, this one will be all rain. Why? Because that high pressure over us quickly moves out, not allowing any cold air to remain trapped in our region.
However, most of Saturday will be dry. It won’t be the brightest day, but if you are spending time outdoors, you won’t need to work around the rain. Expect a seasonable high in the upper 40s.
Rain will eventually fight off the dry air of the high pressure and bring south-to-north showers between 4 and 7 p.m. Rain will be light and scattered at first, but you’ll want the rain gear heading out. Low temperatures bottom out around 40 early and rise after midnight as the rain turns heavier.
The rain will likely be heard against the winds late Saturday until the pre-dawn hours Sunday. Then, a warm front passes. Rain should taper off to showers, but they will still make for a lazy and gray Sunday morning. Rain will end between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
It will be T-shirt weather on the mainland. Highs will be in the low 60s well inland, with mid 50s at the shore. The highest temperatures may be during the late morning, so keep an extra layer on if you’ll be out all day.
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP — Lynn Maun heads outside her home each and every morning to a gree…
I will be concerned for areas of stream and creek flooding Saturday night into Sunday. One to 1.75 inches of rain is expected, enough to cause issues. You’ll see spotty areas of roadway flooding late Saturday night, too.
Winds on Sunday afternoon will be 12-18 mph from the southwest. The afternoon sun will help mix down gusts to near 40 mph. A second cold front will flip winds to the northwest from Sunday evening through Monday. Expect even stronger winds here. Sustained winds of 20-25 mph will be likely, with gusts around 40 overnight. As the daytime gets going Monday, gusts will rise to 45-50 mph. At this level, you begin concern for isolated power outages and downed small tree branches.
Otherwise, expect a mostly sunny sky. Highs will be in the upper 40s.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci will discuss the unique weather-related…
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.