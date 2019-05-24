CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — An injured bald eagle was rescued Thursday evening in Jaden Estates.
Robert Fox, 50, said that he was in his garage when two people walking down the street said that they spotted the bird running around between his home and a neighbor’s property, he said.
“He was running and flying a little bit, but I guess one of its wings was broken,” Fox said.
The bird went into the woods behind Fox’s home, but he was able to grab its feet and bring it back to the house to wait for Animal Control.
Middle Township Animal Control Officer William Candell said he picked up the eagle and transferred it to the NJ Division of Fish and Wildlife, who have not yet returned a request for comment.
Fox, who has a pet parrot, said that the rescue was “quite the experience” since he doesn’t see eagles in the area too often.
The eagle didn’t bite him at all, he added, but the bird did dig his claws into his arm.
“It happened so fast. I just wanted to catch that thing so he wouldn’t get hurt more,” Fox said. “I love birds, so it was an awesome experience to be that close to him.”
The eagle will be transported to the Tri-State Bird Rescue and Research Center in Delaware, Candell said. The center has not yet returned a request for comment.
