A frozen sea turtle washed up on Long Beach Island earlier this month as temperatures dipped during a cold snap.
Bob Schoelkopf, founding director of the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine, said one turtle was found along the shore Nov. 17 with its body not functioning.
It happens every year, Schoelkopf said, when sea turtles begin migrating to warmer, southern areas before winter. The creatures often get caught in the hook of Cape Cod Bay and are unable to exit the freezing body of water.
"They look dead, but they're not," Schoelkopf said.
Each year, about three or four frozen sea turtles wash up on the South Jersey shore, he said. Turtles are cold-blooded marine reptiles that prefer 75- to 85-degree temperatures. When water temperatures fall below 60 degrees, sea turtles are in danger of being "cold-stunned."
In Massachusetts' Cape Cod, the situation is more extreme. On Thanksgiving, more than 80 sea turtles washed up along the beaches. All but one were dead.
Those who spot a frozen sea turtle on the beach should call the Marine Mammal Stranding Center, where the animals can be revived. The center responds to calls 24/7 at 609-266-0538.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.