The state is proposing to reallocate $60 million in federal Hurricane Sandy funds to three major homeowner and rental housing recovery programs in a push to finish a flurry of stalled rebuilding projects six years after the devastating 2012 storm.
The Department of Community Affairs, a state agency tasked with recovery efforts, wants to move $50 million into two programs that help homeowners with post-Sandy rebuilding costs: the Reconstruction, Rehabilitation, Elevation and Mitigation Program and the Low-to-Moderate-Income Program.
About 1,000 homeowners have not completed their rebuilding projects, including reconstruction, elevation, mitigation and rehabilitation, according to the department.
"Some homeowners find themselves at an impasse because they lack the necessary funding to complete construction," said Lt. Gov. and DCA Commissioner Sheila Y. Oliver in a statement.