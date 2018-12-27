The state is proposing to reallocate federal Superstorm Sandy funds to three major homeowner and rental housing recovery programs in a push to finish a flurry of stalled rebuilding projects six years after the devastating storm.
The Department of Community Affairs, a state agency tasked with recovery efforts, wants to move $50 million into two programs that help homeowners with post-Sandy rebuilding costs: the Reconstruction, Rehabilitation, Elevation and Mitigation Program (RREM) and the Low-to-Moderate-Income Program (LMI).
About 1,000 homeowners have not completed their rebuilding projects, including reconstruction, elevation, mitigation and rehabilitation, according to the DCA.
"Some homeowners find themselves at an impasse because they lack the necessary funding to complete construction," said Lieutenant Gov. and DCA Commissioner Sheila Y. Oliver in a statement.
Issues qualifying for government grants, negotiating flood insurance systems and using fraudulent contractors have slowed the rebuilding process for some. Those who demonstrate an "unmet financial need" for work that hasn't been completed and meet a five-year residency requirement are eligible for assistance.
Since 2012, about 6,500 homeowners in the two programs have finished construction. The state has disbursed more than $900 million through these programs to property owners.
The money would come from a number of from business loan, planning and rental assistance programs, as well as other services. Both the RREM and LMI provide grants up to $150,000 to cover rebuilding costs, reconstruction, rehabilitation and elevation assistance.
Another $10 million is proposed to be transferred to the Fund for Restoration of Multifamily House (FRM) for the construction of affordable housing units lost as a result of Sandy.
As of Dec. 1, nearly 4,000 affordable unites have been created through 60 such projects. But another 16 projects are in various stages of construction, according to the DCA.
"Increased demand for rental units, coupled with the loss of rental stock due to the storm, drove up rents in all the impacted counties, pricing many people out of places to live," Oliver said.
There is a public hearing scheduled for both proposals on Jan. 8, 2019 at the Toms River Municipal Complex from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
