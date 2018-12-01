Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Some of the 75 donated bags of sand provided by US Silica sit by the boat ramp near East Point Lighthouse. They now need to be transported with special equipment that can drive on deep sand to replace dunes lost in nor'easters.
East Point Lighthouse, a 150-year-old structure on the Delaware Bay in Maurice River Township, is increasingly threatened by rising sea levels and beach erosion.
This month, the state outlined a short-term solution to protect the historic lighthouse-- one of the oldest in New Jersey-- from coastal flooding in a meeting with members of the local historical society that manages the building.
The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection is placing a 900-foot Geotube from a nearby boat ramp to the bulkhead, said DEP spokesman Larry Hajna.
Geotubes are large, durable tubes made of synthetic material that are filled with sand. They are typically 8 to 10 feet in diameter.
The cost of the plan is not known at this time, but a 390-foot Geotube project in Beach Haven cost $470,000 in 2010. Once complete, the tube will be covered in sand to resemble a dune.
Work to install the Geotubes won't begin until next summer, due to timing restrictions required for the protection of migrating shorebirds and horseshoe crabs.
The project's costs will be covered by the State Historic Preservation Office, Hajna said.
Built in 1849, the Cumberland County lighthouse has seen more flooding over the past several years due to increased beach erosion.
Earlier this year, the state bought 8.8 adjacent acres for $8,600 in order to provide more access and protection to the lighthouse. A $650,000 restoration project wrapped up last year, and included installing two pumps to prevent the structure's basement from being inundated with water.
The dune system protecting the East Point Lighthouse was compromised during the recent nor’easters, putting the lighthouse in danger of being flooded in another storm. Workers piled sand in front of the lighthouse March 6 as an emergency measure.
The dune system protecting the East Point Lighthouse was breached during the last nor’easter, putting the lighthouse in danger of flooding from any subsequent storms. Maurice River Township and Cumberland County piled sand in front of the lighthouse as an emergency measure, seen Tuesday. Find more photos of the lighthouse with this story at PressofAC.com.
The East Point Lighthouse on the Delaware Bay in Maurice River Township sits vulnerable to high tides now that a a temporary dune was destroyed by the recent nor'easter. County and municipal crews rebuilt it as best they could but it is not as substantial as needed, a lighthouse caretaker said.
The dune system protecting the East Point Lighthouse was compromised during the recent nor’easters, putting the lighthouse in danger of being flooded in another storm. Workers piled sand in front of the lighthouse March 6 as an emergency measure.
The dune system protecting the East Point Lighthouse was breached during the last nor’easter, putting the lighthouse in danger of flooding from any subsequent storms. Maurice River Township and Cumberland County piled sand in front of the lighthouse as an emergency measure, seen Tuesday. Find more photos of the lighthouse with this story at PressofAC.com.
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
