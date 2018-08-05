AVALON — Want a quick way to find out whether your little slice of the New Jersey coast is likely to flood in the next few days?
Check in with the computer-based flood advisory system.
If the square near your location is green, all is normal. If it's yellow, it's near flood stage. And if it's orange or red, prepare to move cars, avoid the area or get ready to be housebound a while.
The flood advisory system is a free service of Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken and a consortium of partners that include Monmouth and Rutgers universities and the New Jersey Sea Grant Consortium, said Amy Williams, a post-doctoral associate at Stevens who is also the coastal ecology extension agent at the consortium.
Available to anyone with a computer, the program's goal is to help people be more aware of and prepared for flooding. Stevens hopes to keep adding monitoring stations to allow the advisories to be as local as possible.
Williams gave a presentation to members of the New Jersey Coastal Coalition here Thursday. The coalition meets monthly to share information about mitigating flooding in the state and is made up of 19 South Jersey coastal municipalities. Emergency managers for three counties also participate.
Comparisons are most useful, said Williams, who lives in Ship Bottom and has regular experience with street flooding.
"I know what it was when my street flooding was really bad. So I ask, 'Is it going to hit that level?'" she said. "At my house when I see it move into the orange area, I definitely need to move my car."
The Stevens flood system uses data from 22 National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration tide gauges and several more from the Coastal Monitoring Network. While most tide gauges are on the ocean side, there are two at Cape May and two along the Delaware River estuary, one on the Maurice River in Bivalve, Commercial Township, and one on the Cohansey River in Greenwich Township.
"We were looking into doing something like that but were not able to pull it together," said Meghan Wren of Money Island in Downe Township, about some of the Delaware Bayshore groups she has worked with over the years. "We would love to see what it would take to get more gauges in the Bayshore region."
Wren, a coalition attendee, is the founder of the Bayshore Center at Bivalve, as well as chairwoman of the Delaware Bayshore Council and co-chairwoman of the local Chamber of Commerce.
The Stevens system looks at rainfall, tides and storm surge — the extra water expected above the normal predicted astronomical tide, according to NOAA.
"Storm surge is often misinterpreted by the public and not taken into consideration when storms are coming through," said Williams. Everyone is familiar with the hurricane rating system, which assigns a number from 1 to 5 to hurricanes. But those numbers only take into account wind speed, she said.
"As we saw with (Hurricane) Sandy, surge can cause more damage than wind," said Williams. Sandy was just a tropical storm when it hit, but its storm surge caused massive flooding destruction.
The Stevens Flood Advisory System started in 2004 and has grown steadily.
In 2009, it started incorporating information from the New York Harbor Observing and Prediction System. From 2010 to 2015, it added more forecast points to make the information more specific and localized, she said.
"It's real-time storm surge information. We are not just looking at what might happen," said Williams. She said it is used regularly by New York area airports and ports, as well as individuals, businesses and government entities.
People can sign up to get alerts sent to their cellphones about their area, she said.
Data is sent to Stevens, where it is processed by what she called a supercomputer.
"It does the magic," said Williams.
Williams checks the system all the time.
"I bookmark it on my phone so I can find out how much trouble I’m in as I'm coming back on the island," she said.
The Stevens Flood Advisory System is at available at hudson.dl.stevens-tech.edu/sfas.
