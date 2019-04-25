Thirty percent of New Jersey residents say they know "a little" or "nothing at all" about what causes climate change or its impact on the environment, a Rutgers University poll released Wednesday found.
The results were based on calls to more than 1,000 people living in the state.
While a majority reported being concerned about the impact climate change will have on them, 32% said they knew "a little" or nothing about how it might affect their futures.
The report says demographic patterns played into a person's knowledge about climate change. Socioeconomic status was one key indicator, the poll found.
"Those in higher income brackets and those with higher levels of education are more likely than their counterparts to say they know 'a lot' or 'some' about the causes of climate change, how it can affect the future, its impact and how to prepare," the report states.
A little more than half of those surveyed (53%) said they get information about global warming from the media "frequently," and 27% "occasionally." Far fewer reported getting information about climate change from friends, family and governmental or community sources.
