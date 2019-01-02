Three firms have applied for ratepayer subsidies to build offshore wind farms in New Jersey, two of which are eyeing Atlantic City's coast.
Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind LLC and Danish company Orsted have submitted bids to the state Board of Public Utilities proposing to build in federal waters off the coast of Atlantic City.
The BPU's solicitation of 1,100 megawatts of wind energy plans ended last week. The agency confirmed three companies applied, but did not name them. Gov. Phil Murphy wants the state to have 3,500 megawatts of offshore wind by 2030, a goal proponents say will boost the economy and create jobs.
Shell Energies and ETF Renewables formed a joint venture-- Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind-- and want to build turbines eight miles off the resort town's coast in a 180,000-acre lease area that could generate 2,500 megawatts of wind energy.
"Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind, LLC... submitted an application Friday to the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities to develop its Atlantic Offshore Wind project," ETF Renewables said in a statement.
Orsted also said it applied and is looking to build its Ocean Wind project about 15 miles off of Atlantic City's coast.
The company said it will generate 1,000 jobs per year during its two to three-year construction cycle and another 100 permanent jobs for 25 years, the lifespan of a typical wind project.
If the BPU approves the project, Orsted said it would partner with the Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) for energy management services.
"Today is an important milestone in the state's desire to build out its renewable energy portfolio," Thomas Bromstrom, CEO of Orsted U.S. Offshore Wind, in a statement.
Norway-based Equinor has also confirmed it is interested in building a wind project. The company holds a lease that sits 20 miles off the coast of Sandy Hook that can support between 1,000 to 1,500 megawatts of wind energy.
The BPU will choose which companies will receive subsidies by July 1.
"This is a historic moment for renewable energy in New Jersey," said Sierra Club Director Jeff Tittell. "We are finally seeing offshore wind become a reality off our coast with multiple bids for wind farms with the BPU."
