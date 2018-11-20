The Pinelands Preservation Alliance's second annual juried exhibit of photos of the Pinelands National Reserve will be on display through Dec. 7 at its Southampton, Burlington County, headquarters.
Overall first-place winner was Dennis Abriola, of Vineland, for his "On a Morning Walk."
“My hope is this exhibit will inspire others to take the time to truly discover and appreciate the Pinelands for the treasure that it is,” said judge and landscape photographer Albert D. Horner, of Medford, Burlington County. Horner is an award-winning fine-art photographer who has long photographed the Pinelands.
Pinelands roadsides are often the last refuge for native plants that once thrived throughout…
And on the weekend of Dec. 1 and 2 from noon to 4 p.m., visitors will be able to shop at the PPA's annual Green Trading Post. It's a traditional holiday bazaar with merchandise and memberships from local nonprofit environmental, cultural and historical organizations.
Vendors include Pinelands Folk Music and Basketry Center, Pollination Station Rancocas Nature Center, Whitesbog Preservation Trust, Pinelands Adventures, Conserve Wildlife Foundation of New Jersey and Paul Evans Pedersen Jr.
More than 600 photographs were submitted by 145 photographers for judging, and 84 images were selected to hang as part of the exhibit, according to PPA.
PPA worked with a volunteer committee of professional and amateur photographers to create the exhibit, which focuses on the Pinelands National Reserve.
The exhibit can be viewed at the PPA headquarters at 17 Pemberton Road in Southampton on Friday, Nov. 23, from 1 to 4 p.m.; Saturdays, Nov. 24 and Dec. 1, from 1 to 4 p.m.; Sundays, Nov. 24 and Dec. 2, from noon to 5 p.m.; and Monday to Friday the week of Nov. 26 to Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Photographs had to be taken within the boundaries of the Pinelands National Reserve. Exhibit photographs are available for purchase.
Visit pinelandsalliance.org for more information.
