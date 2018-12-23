New Jersey has spent more on beach replenishment than nearly every other state, yet is still falling short of preserving its coasts in the face of sea-level rise and extreme weather.
That’s according to California-based nonprofit the Surfrider Foundation, which gave New Jersey a failing grade for coastal preservation in its 2018 State of the Beach Report Card.
Nearly half of the 30 states that were evaluated, including New Jersey, scored a D or F grade.
The report cites poor sediment management, few regulations on coastal armoring, overdevelopment and a lack of a statewide sea-level rise policy as contributing to the state’s vulnerable beaches.
John Weber, mid-Atlantic regional manager of the Surfrider Foundation, said part of the reason New Jersey scored low is because the state has invested in seawalls and bulkheads instead of sand dunes.
Waves strike the seawalls and bounce back, he said, taking sand with it.
“If you put a seawall on an eroding beach to protect private property, it will make our public resource disappear,” Weber said.
Beach-replenishment projects by the Army Corps of Engineers don’t help either, he said. In Atlantic City, there were 10 replenishment projects between 1980 and 2015, totaling more than $55 million.
But Weber said beach replenishment is not a long-term solution to erosion.
Another issue: Allowing building too close to the shoreline.
In New Jersey, any structure built or reconstructed on a beach or dune or within 150 feet of a tidal water body must receive a Coastal Area Facility Review Act permit from the Department of Environmental Protection.
Weber said most applications are accepted, which has led to overdevelopment along the coast.
“We have to admit original sin. We built too close to the ocean in the first place,” he said.
