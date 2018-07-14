mars

Planetary scientists say a new analysis of data shows thick ice sheets hide just below parts of the surface of Mars. On July 31, Mars will be brighter than it has been in years.

GLASSBORO — As Mars reaches opposition, Rowan University is opening its doors for a special viewing event at the Edelman Planetarium.

On July 31, the College of Science & Mathematics will host an open house to view the spectacle that occurs every two years and 50 days.

The event will be 8 to 11 p.m. in the Science Hall on the Glassboro campus.

Reaching opposition means Mars is positioned directly opposite the sun in the sky, making it brighter than it has been in years. This will last for about two months.

During the viewing event, activities include two brief shows in the Edelman Planetarium, a guest speaker, hands-on activities and observations of the night sky.

At 9 p.m., Rowan University’s Physics and Astronomy Department chair and resident Mars expert, David Klassen, will give a special presentation on Mars. The observing session will begin at 9 p.m. on the rooftop of Science Hall.

Faculty and members of the student-run Astronomy Club will operate telescopes and assist visitors. Mars, Jupiter and Saturn will be visible all night, as will the double star Albireo and more.

This event is free and open to the public. If the weather is bad, the observing session will be canceled, but all other events will continue.

