Planetary scientists say a new analysis of data shows thick ice sheets hide just below parts of the surface of Mars. On July 31, Mars will be brighter than it has been in years. MUST CREDIT: Photo by NASA
This is the great summer of Mars. The most exciting of Earth’s fellow planets is already clo…
Reaching opposition means Mars is positioned directly opposite the sun in the sky, making it brighter than it has been in years. This will last for about two months.
During the viewing event, activities include two brief shows in the Edelman Planetarium, a guest speaker, hands-on activities and observations of the night sky.
At 9 p.m., Rowan University’s Physics and Astronomy Department chair and resident Mars expert, David Klassen, will give a special presentation on Mars. The observing session will begin at 9 p.m. on the rooftop of Science Hall.
Earth's shadow begins to cross the upper left of the full moon Wednesday January 31, 2018, as it sets in the west behind the East Point Lighthouse in Cumberland County. It was the second full moon for the month of January coinciding with a total lunar eclipse, an occurrence that only happens in 150 years (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
The full moon hangs high over the marshes of Jake's Landing in Dennis Township. It was the second full moon for the month of January coinciding with a total lunar eclipse, an occurrence that only happens in 150 years (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
The full moon sets behind the trees along Jake's Landing in Dennis Township. It was the second full moon for the month of January coinciding with a total lunar eclipse, an occurrence that only happens in 150 years (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Earth's shadow begins to cross the upper left of the full moon Wednesday January 31, 2018, as it sets in the west behind the East Point Lighthouse in Cumberland County. It was the second full moon for the month of January coinciding with a total lunar eclipse, an occurrence that only happens in 150 years (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
A flock of birds fly by the full moon Wednesday January 31, 2018, as it sets in the west behind the East Point Lighthouse in Cumberland County. It was the second full moon for the month of January coinciding with a total lunar eclipse, an occurrence that only happens in 150 years (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
A flock of birds fly by the full moon Wednesday January 31, 2018, as it sets in the west behind the East Point Lighthouse in Cumberland County. It was the second full moon for the month of January coinciding with a total lunar eclipse, an occurrence that only happens in 150 years (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Earth's shadow begins to cross the upper left of the full moon Wednesday January 31, 2018, as it sets in the west behind the East Point Lighthouse in Cumberland County. It was the second full moon for the month of January coinciding with a total lunar eclipse, an occurrence that only happens in 150 years (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Earth's shadow begins to cross the upper left of the full moon Wednesday January 31, 2018, as it sets in the west behind the East Point Lighthouse in Cumberland County. It was the second full moon for the month of January coinciding with a total lunar eclipse, an occurrence that only happens in 150 years (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Earth's shadow begins to cross the upper left of the full moon Wednesday January 31, 2018, as it sets in the west behind the East Point Lighthouse in Cumberland County. It was the second full moon for the month of January coinciding with a total lunar eclipse, an occurrence that only happens in 150 years (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
The full moon hangs high over the marshes of Jake's Landing in Dennis Township. It was the second full moon for the month of January coinciding with a total lunar eclipse, an occurrence that only happens in 150 years (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
The full moon sets behind the trees along Jake's Landing in Dennis Township. It was the second full moon for the month of January coinciding with a total lunar eclipse, an occurrence that only happens in 150 years (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Earth's shadow begins to cross the upper left of the full moon Wednesday January 31, 2018, as it sets in the west behind the East Point Lighthouse in Cumberland County. It was the second full moon for the month of January coinciding with a total lunar eclipse, an occurrence that only happens in 150 years (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
A flock of birds fly by the full moon Wednesday January 31, 2018, as it sets in the west behind the East Point Lighthouse in Cumberland County. It was the second full moon for the month of January coinciding with a total lunar eclipse, an occurrence that only happens in 150 years (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
A flock of birds fly by the full moon Wednesday January 31, 2018, as it sets in the west behind the East Point Lighthouse in Cumberland County. It was the second full moon for the month of January coinciding with a total lunar eclipse, an occurrence that only happens in 150 years (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Earth's shadow begins to cross the upper left of the full moon Wednesday January 31, 2018, as it sets in the west behind the East Point Lighthouse in Cumberland County. It was the second full moon for the month of January coinciding with a total lunar eclipse, an occurrence that only happens in 150 years (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Earth's shadow begins to cross the upper left of the full moon Wednesday January 31, 2018, as it sets in the west behind the East Point Lighthouse in Cumberland County. It was the second full moon for the month of January coinciding with a total lunar eclipse, an occurrence that only happens in 150 years (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Faculty and members of the student-run Astronomy Club will operate telescopes and assist visitors. Mars, Jupiter and Saturn will be visible all night, as will the double star Albireo and more.
This event is free and open to the public. If the weather is bad, the observing session will be canceled, but all other events will continue.
I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.
Get email notifications on Claire Lowe daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Claire Lowe posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.