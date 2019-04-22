041117_liv_starwatch

The annual Lyrid meteor shower, which can be seen the night of April 21-22, is sometimes an impressive sight, as it was in 2013 above California’s Sierra Nevada Mountains.

After a shooting star captured the attention of South Jersey last week, the sky will again be aglow Monday night.

The Lyrid Meteor Shower, one of the major celestial events of the year, will peak on Monday night. The shower started around April 16, and will continue until near April 25.

The Lyrids are an annual event, caused by the long-period comet C/1861 G1 Thatcher, according to AccuWeather

They can appear as "fireballs" and leave smoky trails in the sky. This happened on April 16, when home security cameras and dash cams in the mid-Atlantic captured its streak between the clouds late at night. 

Clouds will look to be few and far between tonight. A gray sky will continue to be in place for much of the daytime hours, courtesy of a low pressure system spinning just offshore.

However, the cloud cover, will exit during the evening.

Below is a breakdown of the conditions:

Cloud cover from 8 p.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Tuesday. The Lyrid Meteor Shower will peak over and, the further southwest in the state one goes, the more opportunity for clear sky. 

9 p.m. - Cloudy, likely dry. Temperatures in the low to mid 50s.

12 a.m. - Partly cloudy. Temperatures in the low to mid-50s

3 a.m. - Mainly clear. Temperatures in the low 50s

6 a.m. - Clear. Temperatures in the low 50s.

First, the height of the meteor showers will be in the hours just before dawn.

Only about 25 percent of the country will have good viewing conditions for the Lyrid Meteors on Monday night. 

