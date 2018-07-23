The Museum of Cape May County’s newest exhibit, ‘Shipwreck! Wrecks of the North Atlantic,’ will open to the public July 24 and run through the summer.
Curated by wreck-diving guide Capt. Gene Peterson, of Atlantic Divers, this exhibition tells the tales of ships and lives lost in the Atlantic through the use of artifacts taken from the ocean’s floor.
The collection spans Peterson’s 50-year diving career and includes artifacts from wrecks up and down the northern Atlantic coast. Peterson personally recovered each artifact on display.
Of special interest are artifacts recovered from the wreck of the S.S. Miraflores, sunk by a German U-boat patrolling off Cape May County. The Miraflores went down with her crew of 32 on Feb. 19, 1942.
On display is the helm of the Miraflores, recovered by Peterson’s Atlantic group.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.