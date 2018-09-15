The days of 90 degree heat are largely over, but the soupy, sticky mornings have been here to stay in September. That brought two new records to the books this past week.
Atlantic City International Airport broke the record for the warmest low temperature on Wednesday and Thursday.
Wednesday saw the thermometer only dip down to 74 degrees. Meanwhile, Thursday's thermometer only dipped down to 72. To give you context, the average high temperature for this time of year is 78 degrees. The average low temperature for the month of August is 67 degrees.
If you feel like your air conditioner hasn't caught a break at night, you'd be right. The number of cooling degree days has been the second highest all time this far through the month. Cooling degree days are a measure of how much air conditioner is used on any given day. In addition, through the fourteenth of the month, the Atlantic City area has had the second warmest low temperature in recorded history.
The cause for all of these summery mornings? The humidity. Dew points have been extremely above average for this time of year. Air temperatures cannot fall below the dew point. So, if the dew point is 72, which is sticky to begin with, low temperatures cannot drop below that, either.
