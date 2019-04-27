A Ventnor woman who was shot Jan. 31 in San Juan, Puerto Rico has returned to the states to continue her treatment.
Angelis Molina was working as a waitress in Atlantic City when she went to San Juan for the first time to celebrate her 20th birthday Jan. 21 with a friend. After deciding to extend her stay, she was shot in the mouth Jan. 31.
She received initial treatment and surgeries in Puerto Rico for the critical injuries that left her unable to speak.
Now, her mother has reported that Angelis was transported out of the U.S. territory in early April.
"She's coming along. It's definitely a process," Michelle Molina said. "She's got a bit of a ways to go, but God is carrying her. He definitely has her."
In one of the visits she made to Puerto Rico in March, Molina said she wasn't comfortable with the treatment her daughter received there.
Now, she said that treatment her daughter is getting has improved as she awaits more surgeries.
Puerto Rico police had started an investigation into the details surrounding what happened Jan. 31.
Requests sent to Puerto Rico's Department of Public Safety for comment and updates on the investigation were not immediately returned.
Officials stated in February that Angelis was shot in an apartment in the Condado section of the capital with a group of people, not on the beach during the course of a robbery, as they had initially been led to believe.
One witness, Renán Colón Pujadas, gave a version of events — that the shooting took place in the course of a robbery — to police that has since been ruled out due to contradictory versions, according to the newspaper/website PrimeraHora, which also reported Pujadas had a history of giving false information to police about theft and kidnapping, after he claimed to be a victim of a robbery in July 2017.
Officials had said in March they were waiting for Angelis' recovery so she could be interviewed, and they would be able to narrow their ongoing investigation.
Although her daughter is still unable to speak at this time, now that she is back in the states, the word Molina keeps coming back to is "blessing."
She is grateful for all the love and support her family has received. A GoFundMe page started in February by one of Angelis's friends has raised $6,476 as of Wednesday.
While she said the funds are not enough to fully cover the significant cost it took to fly her daughter home, they still hope to put the donations towards any future reconstruction and physical therapy she might need.
