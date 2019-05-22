WILDWOOD CREST— Data presented at the borough's Wednesday night meeting was stark, but the math was simple.
Some Wildwood Crest roadways sit as low as three feet elevation.
Fifty-eight times out of the year, the high tide is above that on Stone Harbor Boulevard, according to United States Geological Survey data.
That means 58 out of 365 days, some streets are underwater.
Raising the lowest lying roads-- those along the bay by Cresse Avenue, Rambler Road, New Jersey Avenue and Sunset Lake-- by six feet in elevation would reduce flooding to 0.5 days per year, said Mark DeBlasio, of DeBlasio & Associates engineering firm.
"The benefit from raising roadways becomes clear," said DeBlasio at Wednesday night's meeting.
There, he presented key recommendations from the flood mitigation report his design company conducted at the borough's request.
Other takeaways from the study included the need for updated outfall pipes with new valve systems and more uniform bulkhead heights.
Of 400 bulkhead points analyzed, DeBlasio said only 25 percent meet the borough's requirement of being at least 6.7 feet in elevation. Two of 18 borough-owned, street-end bulkheads are in compliance.
"The tidal water will enter through the lowest access point along the bay side of the barrier island," DeBlasio said as he read from the report.
Now, borough commissioners will take input from the public and decide which projects to pursue.
