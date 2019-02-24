Authorities arrested a Mays Landing man last week who was holding women captive and forcing them into prostitution, the Atlantic County Prosecutors Office said Sunday.
El Joshua, 36, trafficked three adult women out of his Pearce Road home and used violence to make them engage in prostitution and domestic servitude, the Prosecutors Office said. He supplied the women with heroin and used coercion to get them to perform sexual acts.
One woman escaped through a window of the house and alerted authorities to the human trafficking operation Joshua was running, officials said.
Joshua was charged with five counts of human trafficking, two counts of criminal restraint and one count of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
He is being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility. A detention hearing will be held Wednesday.
The FBI's Child Exploitation Task Force assisted the Township of Hamilton Police Department in its two month investigation into Joshua.
"Whether through prostitution or other forms of forced labor, such as restaurants and nail salons, we as a community must recognize the signs and report suspected incidents to law enforcement immediately," said Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner in a statement.
