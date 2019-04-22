ATLANTIC CITY-- The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office concluded Monday that an Atlantic City police officer's use of deadly force during the June shooting of city resident Timothy Deal was legally justified.
The prosecutor's office investigated the incident when city police responded to the 600 block of N. Kentucky Avenue on June 22 at approximately 6:28 p.m. for a hit and run traffic accident with injuries.
According to the Prosecutor's office, as police investigated the scene, the 32 year-old Deal approached and stabbed the unnamed officer in the torso with a knife.
In response, the officer fired his service weapon and struck Deal, officials said.
The officer and Deal were both transported to the Trauma Unit at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City. Mr. Deal ultimately died as a result of his injuries, according to the Prosecutor's office.
In interview with the involved officer, the officer stated that he ordered Deal to drop the knife after he saw him pull it from his front pocket. The officer stated he then fired his duty weapon, after having been stabbed, because he was in fear for his life, officials said.
The investigation also included the footage from two operational Body Worn Cameras (BWC) that captured the incident.
Prosecutors determined that the camera footage was consistent with the information obtained from multiple witnesses, including both civilians and members of the Atlantic City Fire Department, who were present on scene addressing the needs of the earlier traffic accident.
The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Forensic Crime Scene Unit processed the scene and recovered two knives, one of which was used by the victim to stab the officer.
The prosecutor's office further determined it is not necessary to present the matter to the Grand Jury, saying there were no "material facts" in dispute regarding the lawfulness of this use of force.
According to the prosecutor's office, the Attorney General’s Office conducted an independent review of the use of force and agreed with its determination that there were no material facts in dispute and the use of deadly force by the officer involved was justified.
The Attorney General’s Office also concurred with the conclusion to forego presentation of this matter to the Grand Jury.
