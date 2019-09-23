Nearly 3 billion fewer wild birds soar in the air in North America currently than when compa…

Keeping Children Safe

Child abductions by strangers are rare. Most kidnappings occur by people a child knows―usually a relative without custody.

_ When in public, keep your eyes on your child at all times. If your child is prone to wandering off, keep constant physical contact, like holding hands.

_ When hiring babysitters, always check multiple references and ask for recommendations from friends and family members. A childcare provider should never leave children alone in a house or yard--even for a minute.

_ Talk with children about trusted adults, and what to do when they encounter someone they don't know. Teach them never to get into a car or go with someone unfamiliar to them, even if the stranger is asking if they might know the "lost puppy" in their car. Have your child practice saying "no!" and running away, yelling for help.

_ Your child should know to always tell you about being approached by a stranger, even if someone said they would hurt him or her, or you, if he or she told. Reassure the child s/he will be protected.

_ On a card or in a file, keep a recent photo, height and weight and, ideally, a set of fingerprints for your child. Missingkids.org has a Child ID kit that parents can keep at home.

_ Cell phones can help parents stay connected to children, but remember that people outside the family can use these as location devices, too. Teach your children to not share their location settings with various apps and people, and not to post their cell phone numbers.

Children with Special Needs:

_ Children with autism and communication disorders are at increased risk of leaving their homes and safe environments without family members knowing. A study in Pediatrics estimated that half of children with autism over age 4 had gone missing at least once.

_ If possible, children can carry name and address cards or identifying wristbands and medic alert tags. Even the child's name marked inside clothing can help. Alarms on doors can provide added precaution, as might wearable global positioning system (GPS) tracking devices that can clip onto belt loops, slip into pockets, or be worn as watches.

SOURCE: 2019 American Academy of Pediatrics.