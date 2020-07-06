With temperatures expected to hover near 90 degrees over the next several days, Atlantic County health officials remind residents to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness.
There's nothing worse than stepping on your blacktop driveway on a hot summer day, right? We…
Heat-related illness, also known as hyperthermia, is a condition that results from exposure to extreme heat where the body becomes unable to properly cool and there is a rapid rise in body temperature, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
The evaporation of sweat is the normal way to remove body heat, but when the humidity is high, sweat does not evaporate as quickly and may prevent the body from releasing heat. Prompt treatment of heat-related illnesses with aggressive fluid replacement and cooling of core body temperature is critical to reducing illness and preventing death
Those most at risk for heat-related illness include sensitive populations such as the elderly, infants and young children; outdoor laborers; people who are overweight; people with mental illness; people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases. Pets are also susceptible to the effects of heat.
There are a number of steps people can take to guard against heat-related illness. One of the most important is to drink plenty of fluids, even if you don't feel thirsty. Avoid caffeinated beverages and alcohol as they can contribute to dehydration.
Spending a few hours a day in an air-conditioned place may also help individuals, particularly those most vulnerable, to cope with hot, humid weather.
Other advice for avoiding heat-related illness:
- Check on elderly relatives and neighbors to see if they need help taking proper heat precautions or if they need medical attention as a result of the heat.
- Take care not to overdress children and to give them plenty of liquids to drink. Children under age five are especially sensitive to the effects of the heat.
- Don't leave children or pets in enclosed cars, as temperatures can quickly climb to dangerous levels.
- If possible, reduce physical activity or schedule it for the cooler parts of the day.
- Wear loose and light-colored clothing.
- Check with your health provider before taking salt tablets. Salt supplements are not necessary for the general public, although those who regularly work under very hot conditions may need them.
- Talk to your health provider about any medicine or drugs you are taking. Certain medications, such as tranquilizers and drugs used to treat Parkinson's disease, can increase the risk of heat-related illness.
- Make sure pets have plenty of water and if left outside, plenty of shade. Please keep in mind a tree providing shade for your pet in the morning may not offer the same shade coverage in the afternoon.
With temperatures expected to hover near 90 degrees over the next several days, Atlantic County health officials remind residents to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness.
Heat-related illness, also known as hyperthermia, is a condition that results from exposure to extreme heat where the body becomes unable to properly cool and there is a rapid rise in body temperature, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
The evaporation of sweat is the normal way to remove body heat, but when the humidity is high, sweat does not evaporate as quickly and may prevent the body from releasing heat. Prompt treatment of heat-related illnesses with aggressive fluid replacement and cooling of core body temperature is critical to reducing illness and preventing death
Those most at risk for heat-related illness include sensitive populations such as the elderly, infants and young children; outdoor laborers; people who are overweight; people with mental illness; people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases. Pets are also susceptible to the effects of heat.
There are a number of steps people can take to guard against heat-related illness. One of the most important is to drink plenty of fluids, even if you don't feel thirsty. Avoid caffeinated beverages and alcohol as they can contribute to dehydration.
Spending a few hours a day in an air-conditioned place may also help individuals, particularly those most vulnerable, to cope with hot, humid weather.
Other advice for avoiding heat-related illness:
Ÿ Check on elderly relatives and neighbors to see if they need help taking proper heat precautions or if they need medical attention as a result of the heat.
Ÿ Take care not to overdress children and to give them plenty of liquids to drink. Children under age five are especially sensitive to the effects of the heat.
Ÿ Don't leave children or pets in enclosed cars, as temperatures can quickly climb to dangerous levels.
Ÿ If possible, reduce physical activity or schedule it for the cooler parts of the day.
Ÿ Wear loose and light-colored clothing.
Ÿ Check with your health provider before taking salt tablets. Salt supplements are not necessary for the general public, although those who regularly work under very hot conditions may need them.
Ÿ Talk to your health provider about any medicine or drugs you are taking. Certain medications, such as tranquilizers and drugs used to treat Parkinson's disease, can increase the risk of heat-related illness.
Ÿ Make sure pets have plenty of water and if left outside, plenty of shade. Please keep in mind a tree providing shade for your pet in the morning may not offer the same shade coverage in the afternoon.
For further information on heat-related illness, visit the Atlantic County Web site at www.aclink.org/publichealth or call the Division of Public Health at (609) 645-5935.
Joe's 7 Day Forecast
104 degrees - July 3, 1966
105 degrees - July 22, 2011
105 degrees - July 23, 2011
106 degrees - June 28, 1969
Weeks before the history Atlantic City Pop Festival in early August at the Atlantic City Race Track, the region broiled with a 106 degree thermometer reading.
As of 2019, the reading still beats the next highest temperature by nine degrees.
How does that number stack up to the rest of New Jersey?
The 106 degree reading is about as sweltering as it gets in the Garden State. It's near the top of the list for hottest days in recorded history.
Note the list is only taken from official climate stations, with the exception of the top spot, which is verified by the New Jersey State Climatologist.
Old Bridge - 110 degrees (Official hottest location in New Jersey on July 10, 1936)
Newark Liberty International Airport - 108 degrees
Atlantic City International Airport - 106 degrees
Trenton - 106 degrees (twice)
Millville - 103 degrees
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.