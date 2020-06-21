Along with challenges in today’s world, high-definition broadcast news as well as social media news feeds are reporting stories along with upsetting images that some mental health and digital media experts warn can bring traumatic and disturbingly graphic events even closer to your life.
This could take a toll on your mental health. Recent studies on the topic report the effects of the images associated with shootings, attacks, mass deaths, injustice, or high-risk events can cause post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD.
Are you (or someone you know) reliving a traumatic event again and again? It could be a flashback to the day or nightmares when asleep. Are some thoughts so realistic it feels as though you’re living through the experience all over again? You see it in your mind but may also feel the emotions or physical sensations of what happened. It’s important to understand the dynamics of PTSD and what actions to take.
Understanding PTSD
PTSD is triggered by a terrifying or traumatic event — either experiencing it or witnessing it. What is considered traumatic differs among individuals with a range of reactions — anger, fear, stress and anxiety.
Events can be physical, mental or emotional and range from a violent assault, surviving a natural disaster, war combat, accident/crash injuries, terrorist attack, abuse, getting diagnosed with a life-threatening condition, losing a loved one, or any event in which you fear for life or risk of long-term consequences.
Even hearing about an unexpected injury or violent death of a person can start PTSD. These types of events generally undermine your sense that life is fair, reasonably safe and/or that you are secure.
Traumatic events are unique to each individual. Not every traumatized person develops short-term or ongoing PTSD. Most people recover naturally. But for some, it can cause great distress and even become debilitating.
The causes
Dangerous situations and fear trigger “fight or flight” responses to create a state of hyperarousal to improve chances of survival.
These situations cause your heart to beat faster and your lungs to take in more oxygen so that your muscles have what they need to function at maximal capacity — to defend itself or run.
It is believed that when PTSD occurs, the stress hormones involved in the “fight or flight” response, along with other neurotransmitters (chemicals that carry information between nerves), somehow go awry, causing symptoms to manifest.
Symptoms
They can start immediately or after a delay of weeks or months but generally occur within six months of the traumatic event (in the case of the COVID-19 pandemic, the “event” is prolonged). PTSD develops when symptoms from a trauma disrupt daily functioning and last for over a month. Experts have identified four symptoms:
• Reliving/reexperiencing the trauma: flashbacks, vivid memories, nightmares, or emotional/physical (heart racing, shortness of breath, sweating) distress when reminded of the event.
• Avoidance of people, things, places, or events that are a reminder of the trauma that in the long term, can have consequences.
• Arousal and reactivity are amplified: easily startled, irritable, aggressive, on edge or angry, or having difficulty sleeping or concentrating.
• Negative effects on mood, thoughts/feelings as well as pessimism, feelings of guilt, blame, isolation or loss of interest in social or other enjoyable activities.
Risk factors
When the traumatic event is intense, long-lasting, or results in physical injury there’s an increased risk of developing PTSD.
• Personal factors can also play a role, such as prior traumatic exposure, age, gender cultural variables, and the level of stress in a person’s life at the time of the event. Temperament also can contribute — when one has externalizing behaviors, challenges with coping mechanisms, or other anxiety issues.
• Environmental risk factors include family dysfunction, childhood adversity, cultural variables, lack of social support, financial instability, or family history of psychiatric illness.
Steps that can help
COVID-19 quickly became a global health crisis resulting in not only physical health concerns but also psychological concerns as people are exposed to unexpected deaths, threats of death, financial instability and strains on relationships.
It is ongoing, and we cannot remove ourselves from it. However, you can take positive steps that boost your (and your family’s) resiliency and ability to cope:
• Don’t become obsessed with the crisis. Take breaks from the news cycle (studies suggest that just watching news coverage of a traumatic event can trigger acute stress symptoms).
• Maintain positive activities: exercise, healthy eating, good night’s sleep, stay social while maintaining physical distancing, hobbies
• Connect and share by talking about thoughts/feelings with those you trust. Be cautious of toxic people, groups, or discussions — they can feed into your fears and cause them to grow exponentially.
• Keep routines (time you awaken, eat, and sleep)
• Notice your narrative — thoughts impact feelings, so be cautious of catastrophizing and ruminating. Instead, work to shift perspective to what you can control.
• Expect to be better —hope is eternally powerful
Current treatments
People with PTSD cannot “just get over it,” and symptoms can persist for decades, if not treated. I
f it’s more than six weeks since the event, and these experiences don’t seem to be getting better, call your doctor.
Every case of PTSD is unique. A health professional can help tailor a treatment plan. Just as there are both psychological and physical aspects to PTSD, so there are both psychological and physical treatments for it.
It’s normal to have an intense emotional response to a significant threat or traumatic incident like a pandemic. After the SARS outbreak in 2003, there were people who exhibited symptoms of PTSD.
Experts agree that when we think about traumatic events, it’s not just what the event is, it’s really your interpretation and what the event causes for you.
Stay aware of your thoughts and perceptions. Taking steps to take good care can help prevent the onset of PTSD and facilitate resolution of symptoms.
