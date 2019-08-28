VINELAND — After unveiling a plan last month to clean up properties contaminated by former pesticide manufacturer Kil-Tone Company, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is extending the time for residents to share their opinion.
The EPA announced the plan July 30 to address 40 non-residential properties near the Superfund site in the city, where the soil was contaminated with arsenic and lead. The agency had scheduled public comment on the matter to close Aug. 28.
However, the EPA said that they will extend the comment period until Sept. 26 and hold a public meeting at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 4 at the city’s Council Chambers, 640 East Wood Street.
They attributed the extension to “unforeseen issues with the initial public comment period announcement.”
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has proposed removing 57,800 cubic yards of soil from dozens of properties between Almond Street and Washington Avenue near the Kil-Tone Company Superfund Site, which was designated as such in 2016. The facility at 527 E. Chestnut Ave. stopped manufacturing pesticides in 1933 and is now owned by a sign-making company.
“EPA’s cleanup plan to address these nonresidential properties in Vineland builds on previous work by our state partners and reflects our coordinated effort to protect people’s health,” said EPA Regional Administrator Pete Lopez, in a prepared statement.
The proposed cleanup would cost about $36 million, the EPA said in a news release. Soil would be excavated from each affected property and taken off site to be disposed of. Every five years, the EPA would review the cleanup.
Similar work already began on 60 other residential properties under the first stage of the cleanup. Six were completed in 2018 and an additional 27 are undergoing work now, according to the EPA.
