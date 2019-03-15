NORTHFIELD— Seven people, including two Margate firefighters and a Ventnor police officer, were charged in connection with the ongoing compounding medication fraud case.
A federal grand jury has returned a 50-count indictment charging them with defrauding state health benefits programs and other insurers out of more than $50 million by submitting fraudulent claims for medically unnecessary prescriptions, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito announced Friday.
William Hickman, 42, Sara Hickman, 42, Thomas Schallus, 42, Thomas Sher, 46, all of Northfield; Brian Pugh, 41, of Absecon; John Sher, 37, of Margate City; and Christopher Broccoli, 47, of West Deptford, were all charged with conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud and with individual acts of health care fraud and wire fraud.
William and Sara Hickman and Brian Pugh were also charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering and individual acts of money laundering.
All are set to appear in federal court in Camden this afternoon.
Michael Baldassare, Pugh's attorney, claimed that the U.S. Attorney’s Office "smears" Pugh’s name. Pugh co-owns Tony's Baltimore Grill.
"He is a well-respected local businessman and he is presumed innocent. After a two year, multi-million dollar failure to find any evidence against the big corporate players, the prosecutors are trying to bully police officers, teachers and hard-working local business people," Baldassare said. "That's why they do the cheap tactic of a perp walk. This is very troubling and it will not stand."
William Hickman worked as a pharmaceutical sales representative and is married to Sara Hickman. Sarah Hickman founded the company Boardwalk Medical LLC in her name to conceal her husband's efforts to sell medical products, according to the indictment.
John and Thomas Sher work as firefighters in the Margate City Fire Department along with their brother Michael Sher, who pleaded guilty for his involvement in the fraud in March.
Michael Sher previously served as the vice president of the Margate Firefighters Mutual Benevolent Association Local 41.
Margate Mayor Michael Becker said that the process for indicted public employees means they are suspended without pay and he assumed that would be what has happened with the Shers.
"Its a sad day in Margate, but we have a plan in place to ensure public safety," Becker said.
Schallus was an interim sergeant with the Ventnor police department who was due for a promotion. He was suspended from the department without pay effective Thursday, Police Chief Doug Biagi confirmed.
Since August 2017, 30 people have been charged in the scheme.
The fraud scheme that cost the state more than $25 million in health benefits payouts to an out-of-state pharmaceutical company first came to light in July 2017 after reports of federal subpoenas in Margate, Ventnor and Atlantic City requesting information about employee health benefits.
The scheme targeted individuals on state health benefits plans, such as teachers, firefighters, police officers and state troopers. Recruiters offered the public employees hundreds of dollars per month to agree to obtain prescription compounded medications without any examination by a medical professional.
According to the U.S. Attorney's office, the defendants recruited individuals from July 2014 to April 2016 asking them to get expensive and medically unnecessary compound medication from a Louisiana pharmacy, identified in the indictment as the “Compounding Pharmacy.”
The Compounding Pharmacy agreed to pay Boardwalk Medical LLC a percentage of the amount that it received for prescriptions Boardwalk Medical obtained, officials said.
The defendants paid individuals to agree to receive prescription medications from the Compounding Pharmacy. The defendants completed prescriptions for these individuals and selected the most expensive medications with the highest number of refills to obtain the highest possible insurance reimbursement.
The Hickmans' corporation also has ties to the late Dr. James Kaufman, who was charged in his wife April's 2012 murder.
The warrant used to search Kauffman's Egg Harbor Township medical practice names Boardwalk Medical LLC, a suspected shell company, as the local company that split the profits after Kauffman wrote medically unnecessary prescriptions to a company in Louisiana.
Kauffman, until his death in January from apparent suicide in his Hudson County jail cell, was also among those doctors believed to be involved in the $50 million state health benefits fraud scheme, the warrant states.
Officials said the Hickmans then had Pugh and other conspirators recruit individuals who had coverage for compounded medications, and those conspirators found additional recruiters, including Schallus, John Sher, Thomas Sher and Broccoli.
The Pharmacy Benefits Administrator paid Compounding Pharmacy over $50 million for compounded medications, and the Compounding Pharmacy paid William Hickman and Sara Hickman over $26 million for prescriptions obtained by the conspiracy. The Hickmans paid a portion of that amount to Pugh, Schallus, John Sher, Thomas Sher, Christopher Broccoli, and other conspirators.
Those in the fraud scheme took advantage of the fact that certain compound medication prescriptions – including pain, scar, antifungal, and libido creams, as well as vitamin combinations – were reimbursed for thousands of dollars for a one-month supply.
The conspirators also learned that some state and local government and education employees, including teachers, firefighters, municipal police officers and state troopers, had insurance coverage for these particular compound medications, as did some other insurance plans.
William Hickman paid Dr. John Gaffney to reward him for signing prescriptions without examining the patients. Gaffney previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud and admitted taking payments and signing prescriptions for patients he did not see, officials said.
The story is developing check back for more details.
Staff writer Michelle Brunetti Post contributed to this report.
