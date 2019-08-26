ATLANTIC CITY — South Jersey's off-shore wind project is five years away from bring operational, but public meetings are already being held to satisfy people's curiosity.
Orsted, the Danish power company, was selected to develop a 1,100-megawatt wind project off the coast of the resort.
Even though the company opened an office in May, it held its first meeting in the city about the project Monday with about 50 people in attendance at Stockton University's academic center here.
Orsted constructed the world's first wind farm in 1991, Vindeby Offshore Wind Farm off an island in Denmark, and built this country's first wind farm in 2016 off the coast of Rhode Island, said Kris Ohleth, senior stakeholder relations manager, Orsted.
"One thousand, one hundred megawatts is the largest offshore wind farm in the U.S. to date," Ohleth said. "It will power over a half a million N.J. homes."
The wind farm has both an offshore and an onshore component. The offshore aspect with the wind turbine generators will be 15 miles off the coast of Atlantic City to minimize the visual and environmental impact, Ohleth said.
There will be a substation on land, but a final decision on exactly where it will be built has not been determined, said Ohleth after her presentation.
The three possibilities are the places were the first three public meetings are being held: the resort on Monday, Ocean City on Tuesday; and Waretown, Ocean Township on Wednesday.
ATLANTIC CITY — In June, the state Board of Public Utilities approved a plan by the Danish f…
One of the reasons the meeting was held was to provide information about what Orsted would be doing for the community.
Grant assistance will be available through the Pro N.J. Trust for the retooling or retrofitting of businesses to figure out the best way for them to take advantage of the offshore wind industry, Ohleth said.
Kellie Cors, an Atlantic City resident and the founder and president of the Peace Amongst Youth organization, said she attended the meeting to network and see what employment opportunities there would be for the city's youth.
During Ohleth's presentation, she talked about Orsted teaming up with Joseph Jingoli & Son with corporate offices in Mays Landing to work with local youth and high school-age students to prepare them for jobs in the wind farm industry.
There will be live classroom training for juniors and seniors interested in learning about jobs in the field, Ohleth said.
There will be 70 permanent jobs when the project is completed, and more than 3,000 jobs during the three years it will take to construct the project, Ohleth said.
Ken Schreiber, 64, of Brigantine, attended the meeting because he is curious about wind farms.
"I'm looking forward to it. I lived in Germany. Europe is so much further ahead with wind turbines," said Schreiber, who added that it was great that Schreiber entered into a memorandum of understanding with Stockton.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.