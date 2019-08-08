ATLANTIC CITY — There will be a public hearing Thursday at 10 a.m. on the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority's plan to spend $10.5 million to give the Board of Education free renovated office space.
The CRDA gave the plan to renovate 25,000 square feet of space on several floors of Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall preliminary approval of project eligibility at its meeting last month.
The move would save the board about $650,000 a year in rent, which is due to increase in two years, according to Atlantic City Superintendent of Schools Barry Caldwell.
CRDA Executive Director Matt Doherty has stressed it is a way to use luxury tax revenues to help city taxpayers. By law such revenues can only be spent on improving or marketing Boardwalk Hall and the Atlantic City Convention Center, both run by the CRDA.
The luxury tax on the resort's hotel rooms, alcohol and ticket prices brought in $37 million in calendar year 2018, according to CRDA officials, who estimate it will bring in $38.5 million this year.
However, the owner of 1300 Atlantic Avenue, where the board currently rents about 18,000 square feet for its 82 employees, has said he has offered the board a discount if it renews its lease long-term.
When asked why the board needs so much space and has so many employees, Doherty said it is not the CRDA's job to question the staffing, as the school board is operating under a state monitor.
On July 23 the Press filed an Open Public Records Act request for the list of employees who work out of the school board's offices, but the information has not been provided as of Wednesday.
Several CRDA board members said they needed more information and two voted against it, saying they felt it was outside of the CRDA’s mission to promote the city and its tourism and business environment.
The total project cost would be $12.6 million, and the school board would provide $2.1 million of that, officials have said.
That’s a per-square-foot cost of $480, typical of other work done in the building, said Austin Gerber of SOSH Architects, who would be the lead architect on the project.
A recent $10.4 million lobby renovation that will have its ribbon cutting 11 a.m. Tuesday covered 28,000 square feet, for a cost of $372 per square foot.
Doherty has said the move would free up funds for the board to use to help the city’s youth with social and emotional learning and recreational programs.
The Jim Johnson transition report on Atlantic City stressed that there is a dearth of programming for city youth, who often live in stressful environments where they see violence on a regular basis.
The public hearing is 10 a.m. Aug. 8 at the CRDA Offices, Pennsylvania Avenue, Atlantic City.
