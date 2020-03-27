NJ Transit plans to debut its first rewards program on the Atlantic City Rail Line and to co…

Across South Jersey, many businesses and governments are building and funding public and pri…

The South Jersey Transportation Authority called for bids for water main service upgrades to…

Atlantic City International Airport has focused on getting air service to big cities in the …

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A Salem County woman was arrested Friday with a loaded gun at Atlantic…

If You Go

WHAT: Public hearings on toll hikes on the Atlantic City Expressway to pay for improvements to the expressway and at Atlantic City International Airport

WHEN: Noon April 1 at the South Jersey Transportation Authority, Frank S. Farley Service Plaza — Administration Building, Atlantic City Expressway, milepost 21.3, Elwood; 6 p.m. April 1, Township of Winslow Municipal Complex, 125 S. Route 73, Winslow; 7 p.m. April 2, Deptford Township Municipal Building, 1011 Cooper St., Deptford.

WRITTEN COMMENTS: Public comment period is open until April 13. Comments can be mailed or dropped off to Executive Director, South Jersey Transportation Authority, Farley Service Plaza, P.O. Box 351, Hammonton, NJ 08037 or via email to publiccomment@sjta.com.

MORE INFO: sjta.com