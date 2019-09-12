MAYS LANDING — On Monday, assessors from the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police will examine "all aspects" of the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office as the office seeks a three-year accreditation, according to Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner.
The examination is voluntary, and will focus on policies, procedures, management, operations and support services, Tyner said.
The public is invited to contribute to the NJSACOP's inspection. Residents can email Agent Mark Cooker at cooker_m@acpo.org or call 609-909-7733 with comments, but they are limited to five minutes and must address the Office's compliance with NJSACOP standards, which can be viewed at the Prosecutor's Office in Mays Landing.
Tyner called accreditation "a highly prized recognition of law enforcement professional excellence." If awarded, the Office would need to submit yearly reports attesting to its compliance to the standards under which they were initially granted accreditation, according to the Prosecutor's Office.
"Accreditation results in greater accountability within the agency, reduced risk and liability exposure, stronger defense against civil lawsuits, increased community advocacy, and more confidence in the agency's ability to operate efficiently and respond to community needs," Tyner said.
