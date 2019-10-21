A piece of moisture will move up from the Deep South on Tuesday and combine with a cold front to bring rain late Tuesday. Then high pressure will fill in and stay put for the rest of a dry week.
We’ll be waking up to a fair amount of cloud cover Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be mild for this time of year, starting in the low to mid-50s. On average, Atlantic City International Airport sees its first 32-degree-or-lower morning low on Oct. 21. So far, we have yet to have one at the airport and likely will continue our growing season for at least another week.
Besides a sprinkle or light shower, Tuesday will be dry for much of the daytime hours. A east to southeast wind will blow, blowing that air from the 60-65 degree water on to land. The result will be afternoon highs in the low to mid-60s.
Between 5 to 8 p.m., rain will move into the region. It’ll be a slick evening commute. Considering this moisture will be from the tropics, there will be the potential for a thunderstorm. If that were to happen, the potential for severe weather can’t be ruled out.
Rain will continue into the evening. It will be out quickly, though, and by 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. all will be dry. Rainfall totals will be 0.25 to 0.50 of an inch, locally higher in any thunderstorm that forms.
We’ll clear out pretty quickly Tuesday night as high pressure fills in right behind it. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid-50s, and it will be OK to leave the windows open.
Wednesday will be a breezy day, with winds around 15 mph out of the west-northwest, gusting to around 30 mph. There’ll be a crisp feel in the air otherwise, with all outdoor plans looking very good. Highs will be spot-on seasonable, in the mid-60s.
The winds will calm Wednesday night and with low dew points, low temperatures will fall. We’ll drop to around 50 by midnight. Then, on the mainland, we’ll slide well down into the 40s. If you had frost Saturday morning, you’ll likely have it again Thursday morning.
However, high pressure will move just enough offshore to flip winds to the southwest and boost our warming with full sunshine expected. Afternoon highs will be in the mid- to upper 60s, and I would not be surprised if places like Upper Deerfield Township or Hammonton crack 70 degrees.
Thursday night will be a seasonable one temperature-wise. It will be cold enough for the heat on the mainland but mild enough at the shore for the windows open. Friday will be a fairly similar feel to Thursday, just with a partly sunny, instead of sunny sky.
Our next storm system will be near on the weekend. We’ll be on the edge of rain.
