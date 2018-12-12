We will extend our streak of dry weather to seven days on Wednesday. We do reach the hump of completely dry weather, though, as more unsettled weather will be present for the rest of the seven-day forecast.
Temperatures Wednesday morning will start out between 25 to 30 degrees, mildest at the shore. Clouds from the overnight hours will move out pretty quick during the morning commute, giving us a good amount of sunshine.
Wednesday will be a unique weather day, as pointed out by Jim Eberwine, retired National Weather Service forecaster. We will be located directly in the center point between two high pressure systems (to the north and south) and two low pressure systems (to the west and east), known as a saddle point. Does it mean much for our weather? Not really, it’s just cool to point out. We’ll wind up with similar temperatures as the past couple of days, just a degree or two warmer.
Clouds will then be on the increase for Wednesday night. Lows will be around 30 degrees.
As mentioned for the past couple of days, a piece of mid-level energy, along with some moisture, will dive into at least the northern half, if not all of New Jersey on Thursday. Expect to see more clouds than sun. If you will be west of the parkway, a few flakes are possible. A few scattered coatings to half inch amounts will be possible. Again, though, most will wind up dry. Highs will be in the low 40s on the mainland and mid-40s at the shore.
Those clouds will clear out overnight, leading to sunshine to start off Friday. However, clouds will quickly replace it as winds from the southeast mark the arrival of our next storm system.
Firm details remain murky. However, do anticipate rain building between sunset and midnight on Friday night. Periods of wind-swept rain will be likely into Saturday morning. Roadway flooding will be a concern during this time. From Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning, rain will be more hit or miss.
It will be too early to call it a washout or not during this time just yet.At least a half inch of rain will be expected.
Furthermore, sustained winds of 15-25 mph take us through the period, flipping from easterly to northwest late. A few rounds of minor flood stage coastal flooding will be a concern, too.
High temperatures on Saturday well into the 50s.
