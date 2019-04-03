A quiet and tranquil Thursday will give way to an active end of the week. However, the weekend coming up will be one of the best of the year I would imagine for some of you.
Thursday morning will be similar to how Wednesday morning started. Temperatures will be in the jacket category, between 35-40 degrees at sunrise. High pressure will sit just offshore to start.
As the day goes on, we’ll get into something called a “col” or “saddle point.” It’s the point between two juxtaposed high and low pressure systems, putting South Jersey in the middle of it all. It doesn’t mean anything for our weather (besides being quiet) but it’s an unusual phenomenon.
As far as our weather goes, we’ll rise to between 55-60 degrees under a partly sunny sky. Fire risk will be elevated, but not as high as Wednesday due to weaker winds, blowing under 10 mph.
Clouds will build in Thursday night. A snaking front will poke into the mass of high pressure that will sit overhead. Both will influence us. We’ll have clouds from the front, but high pressure will prevent steady rain from falling. Instead, expect hit-or-miss showers after 4 a.m., mainly away from the shore. Lows will be in the low 40s.
On Friday a warm front will lift north during the morning. When it does, we’ll get into the warm sector and dry out. Then, a cold front will bring rain during the afternoon and evening. There will be dry time, mainly from mid-morning until the early afternoon. I wouldn’t call it a washout yet, but keep this in mind for your outdoor plans. It’ll be a seasonable day for most, with a south wind around 15 mph. The shore will stay cooler.
The rain will exit Friday evening. So keep the rain gear heading out but put it away for the weekend. Last weekend, we had one day of bright, spring weather, come to a crashing halt Sunday with a cold front that brought rain and cooler temperatures. This weekend there’ll be none of that. Spring will be in full force.
Both mornings will start around 50 degrees. It actually will be OK sleeping weather if you leave the windows open. Then, temperatures will get us into T-shirt weather on the mainland. Highs will be around 70 degrees. Spring cleaning or yard work will be a green light. The shore stays cooler, typical for April. Still, though, around 60 will be plenty comfortable.
