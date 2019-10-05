Sunny Atlantic City

Historic Gardner's Basin Atlantic City Tuesday Oct 1, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea

Sunday will be the milder of the two weekend days, still loaded with a good amount of sunshine. The rest of the extended forecast will feature two opportunities for much-needed rain and one close call with a storm system.

Temperatures, typical for fall, will differentiate depending on where you are. West of the Garden State Parkway will expect 45-50 degree readings. As you head east toward the shore, mid-50s will be expected.

The high pressure that killed off our record heat Wednesday will leave us Sunday. We’ll still have morning sunshine, as winds will pick up from the south around 15 mph sustained.

During the afternoon, expect some clouds to move in ahead of a cold front. However, there will be no rain here. Expect a warm day and a day to head out without a light layer or jacket. Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid-70s.

A partly cloudy sky will take us through Sunday night. The dew point will increase with time. However, I believe it’ll be OK sleeping conditions sans air conditioning. Lows will range from the low 60s on the mainland to the mid-60s in Avalon and the shore. Keep a fan on.

Monday will see our pattern amplify, meaning the jet stream — the river of air that separates cold air to the north and warm air to the south — will move more south to north. For us, that means warmer air will continue to pump in, and the cold front will only crawl east.

So, we’ll get a summery day for Monday. It’ll be a T-shirt-and-shorts day. Afternoon highs will be in the mid- to upper 70s with a twinge of stickiness in the air. Clouds will build in and, eventually, that cold front will move in.

Between 4 and 7 p.m., the potential for showers will begin to exist. We’ll actually see rain coming from both the southeast and the west. However, the shower coverage will be fairly low. I’d go with scattered showers for now that continue into the evening.

The cold front looks to fizzle out over us late Monday night into Tuesday morning. I believe the main potential for showers will exit between 2 and 5 a.m. However, don’t be surprised to catch some rain Tuesday morning. More than likely, though, we’ll just be cloudy.

The sunshine will return during the afternoon. A seasonable day will be had, with highs in the low 70s.

Now, the front that fizzles out will try to pull in a storm that will eject out of the Southeastern United States’ waters. I doubt it reaches us and brings rain Wednesday. However, cloud cover, rough surf and perhaps even coastal flooding will be in the realm of possibility, as it moves northward.

I’m going with a dry forecast Wednesday. It’ll be all fall weather until a cold front brings rain Saturday.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments