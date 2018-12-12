South Jersey has been in a string of quiet weather days. Mornings have been in the 20s, rising up to the low 40s most days during the afternoon since Sunday. There's been plenty of sunshine, too.
In other words, not a lot to talk about for the current moment.
However, there is a piece of weather trivia in the cards for South Jersey. We have become the "saddle point" for the day.
Perhaps that is quite fitting, as Wednesday is hump day, after all.
Yes, a saddle point is an official meteorological term. In fact, it sometimes go by its other name, a "col."
A saddle point is the place perfectly in the middle of two high pressure systems and two low pressure systems on either side.
"(The saddle point) is the point of relatively lowest pressure between two highs and the point of relatively highest pressure between two lows," according to The American Meteorological Society.
Here is a modeled surface map for 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
Note how South Jersey was nearly the bulls-eye between the Canadian and sub-tropical high pressure systems as well as the low pressure systems to the east and west. Jim Eberwine, Retired Meteorological Service Forecaster, pointed out the potential for this earlier in the week.
Now, does it mean anything for our weather?
Not really. Our string of chilly and dry weather continues on. Enjoy the holiday feeling.
