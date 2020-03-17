Wednesday will be as seasonable as seasonable can be for mid-March. Then later this week, the atmosphere will bring a little action to the region with a shot of rain, a big dose of warmth air and a possible clap of thunder with it as well.
Temperatures on Wednesday morning will be in the mid-30s on the mainland to around 40 at the shore, quite average for now. We’ll start out with a good amount of sunshine and a drier feel in the air.
Morning sunshine will give way to afternoon clouds. No rain will be present during the day though as highs rise into the mid-50s.
One thing to keep a half an eye on is the fire danger, as it will be elevated due to the low humidity and slight onshore breeze.
The key ingredients for wildfires are gusty winds, low humidity and the dry grass, leaves an…
Clouds will thicken Wednesday evening as a warm front moves closer to the area.
Between 2 and 4 a.m. Thursday morning, rain will begin. The rain will be heaviest nearest the New Jersey Turnpike, trailing off and turning more scattered as you head toward Cape May. Lows will be in the low 40s on an increasing southeast to southwesterly wind.
Bring an umbrella if you’ll be outside Thursday morning. The warm front will pass between 10 a.m. and noon, ending the rain threat. Rainfall totals of 0.40 to 0.80 inches will be expected, a healthy soaking, but should just create an occasional big puddle on the road.
Thursday afternoon will still remain fairly cloudy. However, the spring equinox will be at 11:49 p.m. Thursday and temperatures will respond. Highs will be in the mid-60s on the mainland. The shore will be a touch cooler. Enjoy the jacket free afternoon.
A strong southwesterly flow will develop at all levels, not just the surface. When that happens at night, that’s a good sign temperatures will rise for part of it, and that will be true here. After bottoming out in the mid- to upper 50s during the evening, we’ll rise to near 60 Friday morning, exposed to the full effect of a very warm Gulf of Mexico.
Friday will be a wonderful day to take some time to yourself outside. A mix of sun and clouds will be present and as long as gusty southwest winds blow (30-40 mph), temperatures will climb, climb, climb.
Inland Cumberland and western Atlantic counties will get into the upper 70s for highs. Ocean County west of the Garden State Parkway, the rest of mainland Atlantic County and mainland Cape May County will reach the low 70s.
The Atlantic Ocean shore towns will be in the upper 60s.
Those at the bottom of the thermometer will be those along the Delaware Bay shore. Still, temperatures near 60 will be nice.
Between 2 and 8 p.m. a cold front will pass. It’s lacking a lot of moisture. However, a shower or thunderstorm will be possible during this time. Otherwise, we’ll be dry.
Temperatures will cool greatly into a dry weekend. Highs Saturday will be seasonable, with chilly 40s Sunday.
