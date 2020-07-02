A bat that was found on the 300 block of Hanthorn Avenue in Hamilton Township has been confirmed for rabies. This is the second case of rabies in Atlantic County this year.
County health officials investigated the discovery of the live bat, which was discovered by a resident's dog in the family's yard. A lab test confirmed the bat was positive for rabies on July 1, according to Patricia Diamond, Atlantic County Public Health Officer.
The dog was up to date with its rabies vaccinations, but was given a booster shot and placed under an informal 45-day confinement for precautionary reasons.
Atlantic County health officials encourage residents to stay current on their pet’s rabies vaccinations as the viral disease can be fatal.
If you are bitten by an animal, you should wash the bite wound with soap and water and seek medical attention. All bites should be reported to the Atlantic County Division of Public Health at (609) 645-5971.
For more information about rabies control, please visit www.aclink.org/publichealth or call (609)645-5971.
