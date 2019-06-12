Dr. Nina Radcliff will serve as guest conductor for the Bay Atlantic Symphony during its free July 4 concert in Avalon.
Radcliff, of Galloway Township, a frequent health commentator for news shows and a columnist for The Press of Atlantic City, will assist in conducting the John Philip Sousa classic "Stars and Stripes Forever."
The symphony annually selects a local notable from the worlds of politics, education, civil service and beyond to help conduct during its Independence Day concerts.
Past celebrity conductors include former Gov. Christine Todd Whitman, Coast Guard Commanding Officer Todd Prestidge and Stockton University Provost Lori Vermeulen.
The concert will be held 7 p.m. July 4 at the Avalon Community Hall, 3001 Avalon Avenue. No tickets are required for entry. For more information, visit bayatlanticsymphony.org.
