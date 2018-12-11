Bob Burns was a mainstay of Atlantic County airwaves and Egg Harbor Township life.
Late Monday night, the former mayor of Egg Harbor Township and longtime talk radio host died. He was 70. He is survived by his wife Patty.
Since 1997, Burns was a radio personality at NewsTalk 1400 WOND, co-hosting the weekend automotive show, "Your Neighborhood Garage." In 2011, Burns was given his own weekday talk show, "Bob Burns in Your Afternoon." The show would hit on a variety of topics calling on Burns' expertise in politics, history, insurance advice and "whatever you want to talk about."
One of Burns’ producers at WOND, James Rabic, said Burns rekindled in him a love of radio – and made coming to work a joy.
“He was absolutely the best (coworker). Everyone I talked to today had the same feeling: there was never a bad day with Bob,” Rabic said. “You could have come in having the worst day, and you spend ten minutes on the air with Bob and you’re having the best day.”
Burns was a graduate of Mainland Regional High School class of 1966. He graduated from Atlantic Cape Community College and attended both Stockton and Illinois Wesleyan universities, before starting his career in insurance sales.
He had a political streak, too, serving on the Egg Harbor Township’s Committee from 1991 to 1996 and serving as mayor of Egg Harbor Township for one term beginning in 1994.
Current mayor Sonny McCullough, a Republican, spoke of his time in Committee with Burns, a Democrat.
“And we had some interesting political battles over the years,” McCullough said. “But as years went on, we became friends … And I believe Egg Harbor Township owes a debt of gratitude to his three years of service to the township.”
Burns was outgoing, both as a politician and a friend, McCullough said.
“He was a very strong man. He had a nice, easy way about him,” he said. “He had a quick laugh and when he was in the room, everybody knew he was there.”
Committeeman Frank Finnerty overlapped with Burns on the Township Committee in 1995-1996, when Burns was mayor.
“He was very astute. He was very knowledgeable. He was very smart. He was hardworking, and he was also a very conservative Democrat,” Finnerty said. “So the year I was on the Township Committee with Bob Burns, we worked very well together, because we were both fiscal conservatives.”
He was funny too, Finnerty said, adding that Burns had “a radiant, engaging personality.”
Steve Coskey, the former president of Longport Media, which owns WOND, remarked on Burns' innate ability to calm guests.
"When you’d bring somebody in to do a radio interview, they’ve never done a radio interview before, sometimes they’d be a little nervous," Coskey said. "You’d try to get them to understand: You’re going on with Bob. … Bob will make you instantly feel at ease, and at home."
David Spatz, the news director at the station, said Burns would interview fixtures in the community, and would converse on just about anything.
Spatz said Burns was something of a fixture, too.
“Everyone just seems to have known him; you can’t think back to the day when you met him,” Spatz said. “Bob was just always there.”
