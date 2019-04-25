HAMMONTON— A railroad crossing rehabilitation project that will close 11th Street for about a week is set to start Friday, New Jersey Department of Transportation officials announced.
Beginning at 8 a.m., Friday, April 26, until 8 a.m. Thursday, May 2, the two-way traffic on 11th Street is scheduled to be closed and detoured between South Egg Harbor Road and Washington Street South for work on the railroad crossing.
Local access will be maintained for residents and businesses.
Motorists wishing to travel north on 11th Street toward South Egg Harbor Road will be directed to turn left onto Washington Street South. They will turn right onto Line Street and turn right onto South Egg Harbor Road to 11th Street.
Motorists wishing to travel south on 11th Street will be directed to turn right onto South Egg Harbor Road. They will turn left onto Line Street and then turn left onto Washington Street South to 11th Street.
According to the department of transportation, the existing crossing will be replaced with new concrete crossings and new asphalt approaches as part of a federally funded project included within its railroad grade-crossing safety program, which repairs, upgrades or removes approximately 30 crossings each year, statewide.
The traffic detour will be coordinated with the local police. If work is completed earlier, the roadway will be reopened accordingly.
