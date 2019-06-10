We will flip-flop between wet and dry Monday and Tuesday. As we get into the opposition of Jupiter on Monday night, it looks like there will be a little help from the heavens for part of Monday night.
Monday will start off cloudy. With showers moving from the south, a warm front will lift through the region. You’ll want the umbrella until 10 a.m. or so.
After that, I believe it’ll be a mostly dry day. We’ll break for peeks of sunshine as high temperatures will get into the upper 70s. A shower will not be ruled out, but not enough to cancel any outdoor plans.
As the sun goes down, many will want to look up, as the opposition of Jupiter will peak Monday night.
To borrow from Fred Schaaf, our Star Watch columnist, opposition for a planet means “being in the exact opposite place in the sky from the sun — therefore, rising at sunset, highest at midnight, and setting at sunrise. ... A planet is visible all night long”
Jupiter with clear weather can be seen with the naked eye. If you use binoculars, you should be able to see its moons, too. You will need to look to the eastern sky at night.
So what does the eastern sky bring to South Jersey on Monday night? Well, a partly- to mostly-cloudy sky to start the darkness hours. So, there may be some hope to see our gas giant planet. However, between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m., a cold front will move in, bringing showers and storms with a period of rain in the cards.
Heavy downpours will be a real possibility, and areas of roadway flooding will be a concern in spots throughout the night. Winds will be stiff out of the south.
However, there is a sharp cutoff to this system. Therefore, once the rain ends, we should dry out and brighten up pretty quickly. I believe this will be between 6 and 9 a.m. Morning temperatures will start in the mid-60s.
Then, we will have a nice day! We should have a partly-sunny day, if not brighter under a northerly wind. This will bring down the dew points to comfortable levels. Highs will be in the mid-70s, just around seasonable for this time of the year.
Tuesday night will be perfect to let the breeze roll on through the windows.
Temperatures will fall through the 70s for the evening. By Wednesday morning, we’ll be in the upper 50s out in Hammonton and the low 60s out at the shore.
Wednesday will then be an extremely comfortable day. It’ll feel just like spring out there as winds will blow out of the northeast. Highs will be between 70-75.
