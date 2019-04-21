Monday holds the potential for scattered showers, especially along the coast. Although coastal areas are more at risk for a brief shower, definitely pack the umbrella in case the showers decide to move inland.
Monday will most certainly not be a washout. Mostly, the day will contain a layer of clouds that is perforated by some sunshine.
Temperatures will be mild in the upper 60s. Lows will fall into the low 50s overnight.
Tuesday will be a perfectly clear day with bountiful sunny skies. Highs for the day will rise, increasing to above mid-70s on the mainland. It will indeed be the warmest day of the week.
An unsettled atmosphere late Tuesday night into Thursday gives way to the possibility for showers during that time frame. However, some days have higher chances than others.
As for Tuesday night, the showers will look to hold off until well past midnight.
In the early morning hours Wednesday, a band will move through producing showers. Showers likely will be confined to the early hours.
The moisture will travel out of the area pretty rapidly, leading to a drier and partly sunny Wednesday. Highs for the day will continue to climb to the low 70s. After sunset and into the night will bring lows into the upper 40s.
At the shore, daytime temperatures will remain much cooler, in the mid-60s, on Wednesday.
Thursday appears to stay completely dry, but a few degrees cooler in the mid-60s on the mainland. Daytime hours will have a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be near 60 at the shore.
After midnight Thursday, showers will begin to creep into the region.
The most consistent rain will fall over South Jersey on Friday. A low-pressure system will cross overhead and deliver a rainy day, largely all of Friday. Showers likely will depart a couple hours after the sun sets.
Although Friday is an entirely wet and dreary day, a much nicer weekend is on tap for the final weekend of April.
Cold air will follow Friday’s storm system, making for a much cooler weekend ahead. F
ortunately, the upcoming weekend looks dry as well, so go ahead and make those fun plans.
