As our stubborn low-pressure system finally makes its way out of the region, heat wave No. 3 emerges as a good bet into the middle of the week. A stationary front extends from just around Cape Cod into Alabama on Tuesday morning. It’s been the summer of love ... between Jersey and stationary fronts at least. Multiple daylong periods of unsettled weather have encapsulated the season. A low pressure system is just nearby to us, too. However, this will move out. Aloft, an upper-level low will begin to “open up” and move out to sea.
The morning is likely to be dry, but I cannot rule out a spot storm. It will be a soupy start, with dew points in the low 70s, which, by now, feel like an average day. There will be periods of sun that will cook the ground and set the stage for the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-80s everywhere with the westerly wind.
After around 2 p.m. or so, pop-up showers/storms will gray up the partly sunny sky. They will be of the hit-or-miss variety, so I’d hold off from rescheduling anything unless you absolutely need to.
A shower will linger after dark, but the coverage will have diminished. By midnight, all will be dry. Lows will be on either side of 70, staying humid.
There is barely any change to what I’ve been saying for Wednesday through Friday over the past couple of days. Hot. Hot. Hot. Temperatures on the Mainland will be in the low 90s. At the shore, there may not be much relief on Wednesday. As long as the west wind is fast enough to hold back the sea-breeze, highs there will be around 90. Thursday and Friday will be in the mid-80s. Regardless, by the water will be the place to be! Lows will be in the low to mid-70s, balmy.
Wednesday and Thursday will see morning sun mix with afternoon clouds. The nights will then be mainly clear. Friday will be the transition day. The morning will be dry, with sun. However, p.m. showers/storms are expected. The later in the day, the greater the chance, and it’s possible the daytime hours will be dry.
