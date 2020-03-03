Another round of rain will come Tuesday, but mainly away from the shore. A windy Wednesday will follow in its wake, with focus then turned to a developing storm system for the start of the weekend.
The rain showers Monday night are gone, save for a very early lingering one.
Otherwise, we’ll see some sunshine into the morning. Temperatures will start off very mild, in the mid- to upper 40s. For reference, May 3 had an average low temperature of 47 degrees, so that’s what we’re working with.
Now that won’t mean we will get warm Tuesday. Still, a high in the upper 50s on the mainland and low 50s at the shore will be fairly comfortable for early March standards. A southerly wind will blow and areas of fog will be possible near the shore.
During the afternoon, between 2 and 4 p.m., another round of rain will move in. Most of this will stay well to our west, with just a few showers clipping us. Rain coverage will range from scattered showers near Hammonton or Bridgeton with perhaps a shower in Cape May or the Wildwoods.
Rain showers will end between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. Afterward, strong winds will pick up out of the northwest as a cold front passes.
Gusts will be 30-40 mph for the rest of the overnight, and that will continue into Wednesday. Winds at that speed don’t bring many issues except a garbage can toppling over or a bad hair day.
Even with the northwest winds, temperatures won’t cool down too much. We’ll be 50-55 degrees for highs on Wednesday, fairly seasonable for this time of the year. Morning sun will turn to afternoon clouds.
Thursday will be a winner of a day. The winds will lighten up and the sunshine will stay out. Highs will again be at or just above 50, a good sweater day.
Then, attention turns to the end of the week. At Atlantic City International Airport, March has averaged 3.8 inches of snow since 2010. Our last snowless March was in historically warm 2012. Will we buck to the trend of having some wintry snow Friday or Saturday? It’s a little early to tell.
If you like snow, though, this has been our best setup in a while. A strong storm will go off the Carolinas and move east-northeast. That is, until a clipper system diving out of the Great Lakes will slow down and pull some of that precipitation back toward land. You will get the moisture from the offshore storm combined with the cold air of the clipper. Still, the sun angle now is strong and the connection may happen so late that we barely get precipitation. What is more certain are strong winds. Coastal flooding will be possible.
I’ll be away from the column for a day. So, when I get back, we’ll have a firm idea of what to expect. However, feel free to tweet or message me any questions you have.
