Hump day delivers a consecutive scheme for a midweek debunking of: when exactly will the umbrella be needed? This phenomena is resultant of a mid-level atmospheric trough to the west and ridge to the east over the ocean, all while continued southerly flow persistently advects moisture into the area. Concurrently, another frontal system will move in from the west during this time frame.
Wednesday is going to see showers and thunderstorms with swift breezes. Some sun will be around but the showers will happen in periods throughout the majority of the day.
Inconvenient flooding will impact low-lying areas and streets when heavy bouts of rain commence.
Thursday sticks to the trend of intervals of sunshine combined with clouds, and of course, a meandering storm. However, it will not be a total washout.
Really, both days do not show to be extreme damp downers, but incoming spurts are to be expected. Temperatures are consistently in the upper 80s on the mainland and a few degrees cooler on the beach.
Friday, the weather pattern begins to loosen its grip by permitting a decrease in moisture flow. However, with a surface front stalling out and diminishing, showers are still in place.
Again, heavy rain can occur at times during these end of the week thunderstorms. This can make navigating through South Jersey much trickier.
Even Saturday holds onto the likelihood for more showers and a thunderstorm. The rain will be spotty but the day is not ruined! It will be mostly cloudy but not by any means a day stuck inside! High of 84, so not a true scorcher either.
Finally, Sunday makes a recovery that will hang around to finish the weekend off strong. Westward building high pressure grants the arrival of drier air with inland temperatures nearing 90. More sun and less rain will create a fairly hot day. Certainly, it is going to feel much warmer than the actual temperature. The shore climbs to 84, so collect the beach sundries for a partially sunny and dry Sunday!
Staying warmer by the start of next week Monday into Tuesday. Hopefully, fighting off another bumpy week of the love-hate relationship with summer thunderstorms. “…Thunder only happens when…”
