Rain showers will continue for some Tuesday morning. A dry Wednesday will then be on tap, followed by a complex storm system that will bring rain and potentially record heat for the end of the week.
A coastal “storm” will move near South Jersey on Tuesday morning. I put storm in quotes because, while it is a low-pressure system traveling up the coast, it is very weak.
Only a few showers will be present during the morning, mainly along and east of the Garden State Parkway. Bridgeton and Buena may very well be dry. Luck of the Irish indeed.
Our newsroom staff is working to report on all aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including t…
Between 10 a.m. to noon, any showers will come to an end. The clouds will be slow to clear, though.
High temperatures will reach the mid-50s, seasonable for this time of the year.
Clouds will slowly clear out Tuesday evening. Temperatures will fall from the 50s into the 40s. The shore will stay in the 40s overnight, while the mainland will get into the upper 30s come Wednesday morning.
Wednesday morning will be bright and sunny. The afternoon will have clouds and then Wednesday night we will see rain develop after midnight. That rain will be steady, but short-lived. Between 9 a.m. and noon, it will come to an end.
While winds stay zonal aloft, the surface will see southwest winds. That will bring a big warming trend for a couple of days.
Thursday afternoon will reach into the mid-60s for many inland locations, with sunshine. The shore will be in the upper 50s, with low 50s along the Delaware Bay shoreline. So, it’ll be a nice afternoon for outdoor projects or exercise.
Temperatures should only fall into the 50s Thursday night, as the warm wind outweighs the typical nighttime cooling.
An area of rain will stay largely to our north, but a few showers will likely move down into our area. Otherwise, it will be a good night to leave the windows open.
Spring fever will arrive in full force Friday. In fact, it’ll be pretty similar to last Friday. Clouds will be present early, but then break for sun. The combination of the warming sun and strong southwest wind will pump temperatures up to potentially record levels.
Places like Egg Harbor Township, Vineland or Folsom will reach the upper 70s, a spring fever pitch of a day. The record high temperature at Atlantic City International Airport was 82 set back in 1945. We’ll have an outside shot of it.
At the shore, we’ll be in the upper 60s, as the sea breeze works in. Those along the Delaware Bay will not have their day in the warmth, as it should stay in the upper 50s. Regardless, it’ll be a comfortable day everywhere, whether you will be in shorts or a sweater.
A cold front will pass during the p.m. hours. A shower, or thunderstorm, will not be ruled out. Following the frontal passage, winds will flip to the north, stay breezy and bump highs back down into the 50s Saturday.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.