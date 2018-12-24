Any rain and snow showers will depart early on Monday morning, giving way to a mostly quiet and seasonable holiday week.
Atlantic City International Airport has recorded more than 66 inches of precipitation this y…
A few rain and snow showers will be leftover early Monday morning. However, by 6 a.m., those will roll off the coast. The mixed showers will be light, so rain accumulations under 0.10 inch and snow (if any) accumulations would be a tenth or two, at most.
Otherwise, we’ll see increasing sunshine on a breezy day. Northwest winds will be blowing around 15 mph sustained. High temperatures will be in the mid-40s, seasonable for this time of year. No weather delays will be expected in New Jersey, and a large chunk of the country, too.
New England will have light snow from that system that passes by us early in the morning. The main story will be in Oregon, northern California, Wyoming and Colorado, where heavy rains and snows will fall from a strong low pressure system. Spoiler alert, this will actually be our rain maker at the end of the week.
More than 2.5 million people will travel in the Garden State this holiday season, according …
Christmas Eve night still looks to be mainly clear and perfect for Santa and his reindeer to quickly get to all of the houses in South Jersey. If you read this, waiting for Santa’s arrival, make sure that you’re in bed early, Santa won’t be late!
Christmas morning will start out out in the upper 20s to low 30s. It will still be breezy at the shore. Still, though, let the sun shine on through the windows! Then, throughout the day, all will be calm, all will be bright. Expect a mostly sunny sky. A little extra chill will be in the air, with highs around 40 degrees, about five degrees below average.
This Christmas, South Jersey won't have the White Christmas many hope for. However, it'll be…
Clouds will build in Christmas night. A piece of upper-level energy will swing in, though it will be moisture starved, so do not expect any precipitation, just extra cloud cover. Morning lows will range from the upper 20s in places like Hopewell to mid-30s in Brigantine for Wednesday morning, the first day of Kwanzaa.
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP — Lynn Maun heads outside her home each and every morning to a gree…
Wednesday will then be nearly the same as Christmas. There’ll be more sun than clouds. Temperatures will be a little warmer, though, back in the mid-40s.
High pressure will then move offshore on Thursday. We’ll get a southeast wind to blow. You won’t notice much change during the day though. There will still be a healthy amount of sunshine. High temperatures will stay in the mid-40s, too.
On The Road will be going to a pair of Cumberland County communities on Thursday, visiting H…
Also, we will see spotty areas of minor coastal flooding for the p.m. high tide on Monday. It should be limited to those in Brigantine south on the ocean side, as the Delaware Bay will be dry. Move your cars if you need to.
Meteorologist Joe Martucci will be speaking at the American Association of Retired Persons e…
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.