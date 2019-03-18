Winter will try to crawl back into the picture Monday, as a few rain and snow showers pass through the mid-Atlantic states. Then, the spring weather that March should bring will be out in full force for the rest of the week.
A weak clipper system will struggle to pass through the Delmarva Peninsula and out to sea. Since we’re on the northern end of this system, some rain and snow showers will try to pass through our way.
In short, this will be a very minor system. Some will see a couple of showers, while some will be dry throughout the day. Those north of the White Horse Pike have the best potential of being dry. Any snow that does fall would be light and tough to accumulate on the roads. Temperatures around sunrise Monday will be in the upper 20s on the mainland and around 32 at the shore. After the morning commute, any showers will be strictly rain.
Otherwise, expect a cloudy sky. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-40s everywhere. Cool, but not uncomfortable. If you have non sensitive-to-precipitation outdoor work, that will be fine.
Monday night will see the clouds slowly clear as high pressure fills in from the west. Lows will be in the upper 20s or around 32 degrees come Tuesday morning.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be a bright pair of early spring days. Again, temperatures will remain a little below average, but the strong mid-March sun will make up for it. The spring equinox will be Wednesday, and that will be the same sun angle as the fall equinox in late September, still enough to get a tan.
Expect a mostly sunny sky. Mornings will start in the 30s and rise into the mid- to upper 40s both days. A light jacket will do.
The end of the week will turn active, but not overly so. A cold front will move in from the west while a coastal storm will move off the southeast coast. At this time, South Jersey likely squeezes in just enough to miss the full impacts from either one of the two.
Expect a few rain showers for Thursday afternoon into the evening, with further tweaking as the week goes on. Highs will be back in the 50s.
Either way, Friday should be a windy (from the north), dry and cloudier day as cold air moves into the region.
Sunday was also the last day of the South Jersey snow sweepstakes. For those of you who entered online, I’ll make a final announcement Monday afternoon.
One round of (Climatological) Spring snow on Friday brought snowflakes for many, but the sta…
