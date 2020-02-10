The rain that fell Monday will end Tuesday afternoon. However, storm systems will go in and out of the region throughout the week. An arctic airmass will then dive out of Canada on Friday, bringing a chill to South Jersey’s heart for Valentine’s Day weekend.
Temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 40s Tuesday morning, with rain falling. If you didn’t know any better, it’d feel like an April start to the day, not a February one, but such has been life this winter.
A low pressure system will roll off the Delmarva Peninsula and out to sea. A soaking rain will take us through much of the morning, accompanied by fog that will make you want to give yourself a few extra minutes getting to where you need to go.
Outdoor work should be postponed, though if there are any after-school activities outside, they should be OK. Rain will end between 1 and 3 p.m., resulting in 0.5 to 1 inches of precipitation. Highs will range from the mid-50s well inland, while the shore likely doesn’t budge much from the morning.
High pressure will then build in Tuesday night. This will pump in drier air, although clouds will be slow to leave. Temperatures will fall slowly through the 40s. When the sun rises Wednesday morning, it’ll be fairly comfortable for February standards, in the upper 30s to around 40.
As quickly as the high comes in, though, it will be out. Morning sun will be replaced by afternoon clouds. Highs will be in the mid-40s.
Rain will develop again from 6 to 9 p.m.. Rain will then fall all night long. A cold front will set up along the Appalachian Mountains, with a low pressure system riding along it. Being on the east side of the counter-clockwise spinning low pressure, we’ll warm up and should be in the 40s for the night.
Thursday will not be a washout. Spotty showers will be present for much of the day, but a period of rain will come through with the cold front. I’ll call it Friday-light, referring back to last Friday’s storm that saw wind damage and power outages.
Winds will be breezy from the southwest during the day, especially during the passage of the cold front. However, gusts should top out in the 40 mph range, not the 60s and 70s.
Arctic high pressure will quickly work in Thursday night, flipping winds to the northwest. Temperatures will crash from 55 to 60 Thursday afternoon to 25 to 30 by Friday morning. Tons of frigid air will pump in for Valentine’s Day, a cold-hearted gift from Mother Nature.
Friday and Saturday will see high temperatures stay around the freezing mark. We’ve only had a high at or below freezing once at Atlantic City International Airport this winter. Factor in the wind, and it’ll feel like the 20s during the day. Saturday morning will bottom out in the teens, even for much of the shore, with spots in the Pine Barrens starting in the icy single digits.
