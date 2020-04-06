The northern edge of a storm system will just clip parts of the region Tuesday, with more widespread rain Tuesday night. Wednesday will see a shower or storm at any point, while a line of storms will be expected Thursday. Even through this, no day over the next three will be a washout.
It will be a dry start to our Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-40s, a little above average for this time of the year.
Clouds will build in, though. A piece of energy will dive out of the states around the Great Lakes and into the mid-Atlantic. The majority of this will pass into Maryland, Delaware and Virginia. However, some parts of will just be clipped.
Those south of a line from Bridgeton to Millville, to Woodbine to Sea Isle City will be at most risk of a few showers between 10 a.m. and noon. Still, it will be a mostly dry day.
To the north, a shower will simply not be ruled out during this period. Some of you will escape completely dry during the day and a few peeks of sun will be out. High temperatures will range from the low 60s for much of the mainland to the mid-50s at the shore.
Then, after about 7 p.m., scattered showers will pass through everywhere as the center of a low-pressure system comes through. Rainfall totals will amount to around 0.10 during the evening, ending between 10 p.m. and midnight.
For the rest of the night, it will be dry. Low temperatures will be mild enough to leave the windows open, in the low 50s.
Wednesday will be one of those days where it’s tough to pinpoint dry times but will not be an overly wet day by any stretch. Hit or miss showers, more miss than hit, will move across South Jersey during the day. Warmer air will move in from the Deep South, unlocking 70s for the mainland and mid-60s for the shore. You may even notice a smidge of humidity in the air, a sign of the times to come. Enjoy the outdoors when it will be dry.
During the afternoon, any shower may be a thunderstorm, using that warm and juicy air from the Deep South. In any thunderstorm, the potential for hail will be possible. This should be of the pea-sized variety. By evening, the activity will die down.
A warm front will push through early Thursday morning. Once it does, we’ll break for strong southerly winds. We’ll touch 70 on the mainland, with low to mid-60s at the shore. It’ll be pleasant until early to mid-afternoon.
After that, a line of storms will rumble through. Just 1-3 hours of rain will be expected, but I’m concerned about heavy rain and potentially severe storms.
From there, temperatures will take a nosedive. We’ll start out Friday just around 40, seasonable, but end up in the low to mid-50s, below average. Sun will give way to some clouds, though we likely stay dry.
