The gates to the Arctic will open thanks to a cold front scurrying across South Jersey late Tuesday. Southwest winds will pump in milder air as filtered sunshine takes us throughout the day. Outdoor work will be a go. Highs will reach the mid to upper 40s.
Then, the cold front will knock on our door. Rain showers will begin ahead of the front, between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. from west to east. Rain will take us through the evening commute. However, temperatures will fall. Between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m., temperatures will fall into in the mid-30s, changing over all the rain to snow.
Snow will then fall for a few hours overnight. The snow will be light to moderate and should initially struggle to stick on roadways. It will end between midnight and 3 a.m., again from west to east.
My thoughts have not changed much on accumulations. Between a coating to 1.5 inches of snow will fall. Will it make for a slippery morning commute? Sure, but road crews should have enough time to properly treat roadways.
Gusty northwest winds will kick up behind it, too, furthering the drying out process.
Then, Arctic air will be free to rush in. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s and will not budge from that during the day, despite the morning sunshine.
Winds actually will flip to the southwest during the afternoon, but the frigid air still will pour in (a rare southwesterly “cold air advection” event). Clouds will build during the afternoon, and temperatures will plummet. Expect teens around sunset.
Lows Tuesday night only will be in the middle single digits in places like Folsom! The shore will stay in the low teens. Couple that with the wind and it will feel like minus-10! You will need all the layers heading to work, school or wherever you may be going Thursday.
Leave them on during the day, too. The heart of the chill comes then. Highs? Only in the upper teens. In fact, the forecasted high of 18 degrees would break the record for the coldest maximum temperature for the date at Atlantic City International Airport. We then dive down to 5 to 10 degrees everywhere Thursday night.
Highs Friday will struggle to reach 20 — that’s 20 degrees below average. However, winds will be lighter.
Please bring your pets in and seek warmth if you need it.
As temperatures drop into the teens and below, a homeowner's worst nightmare is losing heat.
